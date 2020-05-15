Schumer: Trump Picks on ‘a Foil’ Like Biden, China, and W.H.O.

During an interview on MSNBC on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that the Trump administration simply makes announcements on coronavirus, but instead of following through, picks on “a foil,” and “They’re going after Biden. They go after China. They go after W.H.O.”

Schumer said, “The administration seems to have no plan. Just look at what he did a few minutes ago, another grandiose announcement. This time, a Marshall Plan on vaccinations. Well, I hope they succeed. We need vaccinations. But if past is prologue, you have to be dubious. Because Donald Trump always has these grand announcements, and then there is no follow-through whatsoever. Look at testing, two months ago, he said, everyone who wants a test will get a test. We still are way behind in testing. … President Obama put together an extensive plan. Donald Trump seems to have no plan for anything, just announcement with no follow-through, no agencies all marching together to get something done. And then there’s another grand announcement, and then the next day, there’s picking on — you know, finding a foil, McConnell found Obama. They’re going after Biden. They go after China. They go after W.H.O. There is no real focus on this by this administration to actually roll their sleeves up and solve the problem.”

