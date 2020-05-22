Scarborough on Trump Mask-in-Public Refusal: ‘He Doesn’t Give a Damn About Anybody But Himself’ — Brzezinski: ‘Childish’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski slammed President Donald Trump for refusing to wear a mask publicly.

Trump on Thursday wore a mask while privately touring the Ford Motor Co. plant in Detroit, MI, but did not wear one while speaking to the press.

Scarborough said Trump is showing daily he thinks the rules do not apply to him and that he “doesn’t give a damn about anybody but himself.”

“He’s turning off so many voters that said, ‘What do I have to lose’ in 2016?’ They listened to Donald Trump. ‘Hey, he may be right, what do I have to lose?’ Now, every day during this pandemic, Donald Trump has shown them, day in and day out, what they have to lose,” Scarborough emphasized. “And as Willie brought up yesterday in the Ford plant, which we’re going to talk about in a second, he did it again. He showed he doesn’t think the rules apply to him. He’s going to be as arrogant as he wants to be. Every doctor, every epidemiologist, every medical professional in America says wear a mask. If not to protect yourself, to protect others. And when he doesn’t do that, because he doesn’t think it is manly, or because he doesn’t want the press — I guess he said he didn’t want the press to get a picture of him wearing a mask — he sends a message to voters in Michigan and across the country, ‘I don’t give a damn about you.'”

“In fact, Donald Trump says he doesn’t give a damn about anybody but himself, yet again,” he concluded.

Brzezinski agreed, saying Trump is exposed to people all the time, and adding it is “really childish” for him to refuse to not wear a mask.

“Morning Joe” then put up an image of Trump wearing a mask at the Ford plant, and Brzezinski stated, “Is this weakness? No. This is actually President Trump for the first time in his life being polite and keeping his droplets to himself.”

