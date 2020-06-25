Scarborough: Trump ‘Super Spreader Events’ Will ‘Kill Senior Citizens’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed President Donald Trump for holding “super spreader events” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Scarborough predicted Trump’s rally in Tulsa and events in Arizona, which he said the president is “forcing people to put in place,” will “kill senior citizens” just so he can “spread conspiracy theories about American democracy” and say “racist ramblings.”

“Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and some other Republicans who can no longer look at these super spreader events that Donald Trump is forcing people to put in place in Arizona, in Tulsa, in any area that kills. It will kill senior citizens,” Scarborough argued. “Arizona’s senior citizens — their lives just got a lot more complicated after the super spreader event that Donald Trump pushed in Arizona, so he could do what? So he could spread conspiracy theories about American democracy. And so he could say racist ramblings meant to inspire his 35%.”

He continued, “And, of course, all of this comes, all of this comes with a president of the United States and his allies on Facebook, his allies on talk radio, his allies on cable news, continuing to downplay the dangerousness of this virus, like Larry Kudlow. And, of course, Kellyanne Conway, back in March saying that the virus was contained. And then 120,000 Americans died, and now, Kudlow is once again saying it’s under control.”

Scarborough later added that Trump not wearing a mask and holding events with large crowds both showed he could not “bring himself to follow science, to save the lives of senior citizens and just let his doctors lead.”

“And because of that, his support continues to drop to historic lows for any incumbent running for reelection,” he concluded.

