CBS’s Brennan: White House Has Not Approved Interview Requests for Dr. Fauci for Three Months

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” anchor Margaret Brennan said that the White House had denied their interview requests of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci for three months.

Brennan said, “It may be the most sobering morning after the fourth of July in America’s history as we wake up to the fourth day in a row of more than 50,000 new reported cases of COVID-19. They are on the rise now in 40 of 50 states. We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgable guests that we can.”

She added, “We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC — not at all. We will continue our efforts.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN