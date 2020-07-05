NJ Gov. Murphy: ‘Almost Undebatable’ We Should Have National Mask Requirement

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) said it was “almost undebatable” the United States should have a national requirement for citizens to wear masks.

Guest host Andrea Mitchell asked, “Do you think there should be a national mask requirement?”

Murphy said, “I do. I do, Andrea. It’s become almost undebatable. As I mentioned, this virus is more lethal inside than outside. When you leave your house put on a mask, there ought to be a national requirement.”

On delaying restaurant openings, Murphy said, “We have nothing, but sympathy for them, believe me. It’s why we need direct federal cash assistance to states so that we can help those restaurants and small businesses out, but the choice is either we open inside or based on the data that we saw and the lethality of this virus inside or we lose people, we literally lose lives. When you combine indoors, lack of ventilation, sedentary, close proximity, and you have to take your mask off to eat, and those are bad facts, and we’re just not there yet. We’ll get there, I hope, but we’re not ready for it.”

