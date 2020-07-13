Dem Rep. Speier: China Is ‘Fairing Much Better’ on COVID ‘Because They Have Shown the Kind of Discipline Necessary’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said that China is “fairing much better” in handling the coronavirus than the United States “Because they have shown the kind of discipline necessary to address this.”

Speier said, “We need a leader who is going to have the level of confidence that we can trust them. And unfortunately, the president brings us into this parallel universe where he talks about hydroxychloroquine as if it’s — that’s going to be the solution, and we find out that can actually hurt people and create heart problems. He says anyone can get a test who wants a test. That, of course, isn’t the case. And he’s never really invoked the Defense Production Act. So, we are scraping for the testing agents that we need. So, there’s a total lack of leadership on the federal level. So you have states doing very different things, and that’s why we are not able to rein in this virus. You look at China, with so much more in terms of population, four times as much in population, and they’re fairing much better. Because they have shown the kind of discipline necessary to address this.”

