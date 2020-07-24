Scarborough: Future Generations Will Wonder Why Voters, Reporters Didn’t Question Trump’s Fitness for Office

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday reacted to President Donald Trump’s recent mental test, administered by former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson.

The president has called for former Vice President Joe Biden, his presumptive opponent in the 2020 presidential election, to take a mental test to prove he is cognitively fit for the presidency because he does not think he is “competent” or “sharp” enough at this stage.

With Trump and the White House touting the cognitive test results, Scarborough and the MSNBC panel downplayed the difficulty of the exam because it is “meant for Alzheimer’s patients.” He went on to say future generations will wonder why voters and members of the media did not question Trump’s fitness for office.

“I mean, future generations will have to look back and say what in the world was going on with voters and reporters that they didn’t immediately talk about this guy’s fitness for office because he’s proud that he can identify an elephant. This test that’s so hard asks him to subtract seven from 100. The final five questions are: Where are you? What city are you in? What state are you in? What is today? What month is it?”

He concluded, “Those are the final questions, and he said the last questions are really, really tough. So again, it’s just absolutely bizarre.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent