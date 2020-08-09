Maxine Waters: Trump’s Executive Orders ‘Extraordinarily Misleading,’ Constitutionality Questionable 

Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s executive orders addressing the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic were “extraordinarily misleading.”

Waters said, “The president’s executive orders are questionable. First of all, it’s questionable whether or not he could do what he’s attempting to go constitutionality. But in addition to that, they’re extraordinarily misleading. I am so focused on rental assistance.”

Water added, “The eviction moratorium is over. This president is playing politics with this issue.”

