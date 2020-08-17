MSNBC’s Williams: Chicago Has ‘Staved off the Presence of Federal Storm Troops’ – ‘Troubled Summer’ Gives Trump Ammo

During an interview with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) on MSNBC’s coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday, MSNBC host Brian Williams stated that she has “staved off the presence of federal storm troops in your city.” And that Lightfoot must have had the thought that as long as there is “a troubled summer in Chicago…you’re going to keep delivering ammunition” to President Donald Trump, “who thrives on reputation and the making and breaking of reputations.”

Williams introduced Lightfoot by saying, “A lot of people have been taking to the streets in the nation’s largest cities. Those with Democratic mayors have come under special, relentless attack from the president.” And that Lightfoot is one of those mayors.

Williams then said to Lightfoot, “Mayor, as long as you’re having a troubled summer in Chicago, a thought that I know has occurred to you, you’re going to keep delivering ammunition to a president who thrives on reputation and the making and breaking of reputations. I know you have staved off the presence of federal storm troops in your city. But update the folks watching tonight on the situation in Chicago and your hopes for the future, near-term.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett