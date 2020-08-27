FNC’s Carlson on Chaos: ‘This Is Not a Race War — This Is a Class War’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson opened his show discussing the latest uptick in civil unrest in America, which is underway in Kenosha, WI.

He laid out the political implications as he saw them, and how different sides of the political spectrum were reacting, which he said would have implications on the November elections.

Carlson also said despite how the situation was being portrayed by the media and others, the motivating factor was class, not race.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: “Kill the police,” “Death to America.” That’s not Iran. It’s Wisconsin. It could have been a dozen other places in this country. The violence has been building unabated for three months now.

Every day, the mob becomes more radical. By some accounts, 30 Americans have died so far in these riots. Democrats have openly encouraged them. Republican leaders have been too fearful to stop them. Some have applauded at all.

Five days into the first Minneapolis riots in May, as the city burned live on camera before everyone, former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley took to Twitter to support the rioters, quote: “It’s important to understand that the death of George Floyd was personal and painful for many,” Haley wrote, ” … in order to heal, it needs to be personal and painful for everyone.”

Well, Nikki Haley’s wish came true. The riots have been personal and painful for this country, but not for Nikki Haley. She appears to be thriving.

On Monday, Haley spoke at a featured spot at the Republican National Convention, and the media hailed her as the future of conservatism. Of course, they did. They hate the Republican Party.

A party that tolerates rioting has no future in a democracy. Human beings crave order. It’s a prerequisite for life. They fear uncertainty, above all. People will trade virtually anything for relief from chaos. That’s a fact of human nature. It’s always true.

And politicians who understand that win. Rudy Giuliani got elected twice in an overwhelmingly Democratic city because he knew that underneath it all, everyone hates lawlessness — everyone.

Richard Nixon knew that, too. Nixon was not a charming man. No one ever longed to have a beer with him. Yet Nixon managed to win what is to this day the single biggest blowout in American history in the 1972 elections. How did he do that? It was simple.

Richard Nixon was for order. His opponent was for chaos. It wasn’t hard. It’s not hard now.

Yet that lesson seems lost on this generation of leaders. Our cities are burning because the people in charge have allowed them to burn.

Tonight, the White House is sending hundreds of additional National Guardsmen and military policemen to Kenosha, and that is a very good thing.

But let’s be honest, the Justice Department could have stopped all of this months ago. If Federal prosecutors had treated the organizers of BLM and Antifa the way they treated Roger Stone, our cities wouldn’t look like Kosovo tonight.

But they didn’t do that. Instead, they enforced standards selectively in direct violation of our most sacred American principle, which is equal protection under the law. They ignored that.

Across the country, prosecutors responded to politically disfavored crimes with maximum aggression, and they ignored the rest.

Just this Sunday at a Catholic Cathedral in Philadelphia, a woman was brutally assaulted in the aisle, in the middle of a service. The attack was live-streamed to the entire congregation at home in real-time.

There was no question what happened. It was on videotape. And yet the authorities in Philadelphia concluded it was not a big deal. So they’re not pressing charges. Here’s the crime they’ve decided to ignore.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

CARLSON: It’s awful, but think bigger for a moment. What is the effect on the country, on the rest of us, when authorities allow assaults like the one you just saw open threats and harassment and violence to go unpunished? What does that cause? Well, it increases tribalism for one thing. It makes us hate each other, and that’s why they’re doing it.

Our leaders want us to believe that this is all a racial conflict. They’re always telling us it is, but they’re lying. It is not a racial conflict.

At its deepest level, the chaos they have unleashed has very little to do with race. Most Americans are not bigots. Unlike CNN, they are not fixated on skin color. They don’t really care — most of them.

What you’re watching is more sinister than that. What you’re watching is an effort by the academic left funded by big business to crush the last remaining resistance to their control of the country, and that resistance is an independent American middle class. That’s who they really hate.

This is not a race war. This is a class war. Remember that.