Brooks: GOP Has ‘No Coherent Critique of Biden’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that Republicans do not have a “coherent critique” of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and their lack of a “general argument to make” was demonstrated in President Donald Trump’s speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, where “he was just all over the map. Because there’s no core idea at the center of the thing.”

Brooks said, “I really don’t know what the Republican strategy is right now. They have no coherent critique of Biden. They have no coherent critique of — or sense of what the priority is right now. And they have no general argument to make. I think that was revealed in the Trump speech, that he was just all over the map. Because there’s no core idea at the center of the thing. They may be on the course of gravitating toward law and order as their central argument. But I wouldn’t say they’ve got there yet. They’re just kind of scattershot.”

Brooks also stated that the Biden campaign has decided that “the number one issue is Donald Trump. The country is exhausted, wants a uniter. And they stuck to that strategy through thick and thin.”

