Dem Rep. Bass: Trump Doing ‘Everything to Disrupt Law and Order’ to Get Reelected

Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump was doing everything to “disrupt law and order,” which she ascribed the motivation being to get reelected on a promise of bringing law and order to stop ongoing protests and riots.

On Trump’s planned visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Bass said, “I think his visit has one purpose and one purpose only and that is to agitate things and to make things worse. What also happened in Portland too, you saw a parade of Trump supporters actually actively shooting paintballs at peaceful protesters. And the president, in my opinion, encourages that. He actually retweeted the people firing paint guns. So I think he only means to agitate things, he is campaigning, it is clear his campaign is all about law and order, it is a throwback to the past, and he’s going to do everything to disrupt law and order in this time period.”

