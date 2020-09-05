Acting Deputy DHS Sec. Cuccinelli: Oregon Gov. Brown Letting Violence ‘Linger’ in Portland

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night” on Friday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli argued Gov. Kate Brown (D-OR) was allowing violence to linger in Portland, which has been a hotspot in recent months for civil unrest.

Cuccinelli said the use of federal law enforcement to track down an accused murderer Michael Forest Reinoehl was justified despite the protestations of Brown.

“Marshals are the best in the world at tracking down a fugitive, so and they did it here, and he had also crossed state lines, so they were outside of Portland. It’s not unusual for — to have federal-state cooperation like you saw in this effort. It’s what we’ve frankly been asking for on the ground with Portland and Governor Brown for a long time when it happens, peace breaks out, and they are letting this violence linger. And what you’re seeing is that violence begets violence. You look at Kenosha, you use immediate responsible force to quell violence and peace is what breaks out.”

