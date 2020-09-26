Biden: Trump Is ‘Sort of Like Goebbels’ — ‘More Castro Than Churchill’

During a portion of an interview that aired on MSNBC on Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, compared his general opponent, President Donald Trump, to Nazi Germany propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

“He’s sort of like Goebbels,” Biden said. “You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge.”

Shortly after that, he said Trump’s action made him more like former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro than World War II-era British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

“People see clearly the difference between me and Donald Trump,” he added. “Trump is, you know — Trump is clearing protests in front of the White House that are peaceful, you know with, the military. This guy is more Castro than Churchill.”

