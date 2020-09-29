Carville: Biden Should ‘Think Long and Hard’ If He Wants the Country to Go Through Another Debate

Democrat strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” that after tonight’s presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden should “think long and hard whether they want to put the country through this again.”

Carville said, “Look, I would hate to accumulate the cumulative years of this panel has, you and the four members of the panel. All of us have seen a lot in our lives. We’re totally ill-equipped to comment on something like that because there’s nothing in history that informs us to what we just saw. If you look just the number of times Chris Wallace should get combat pay if you just look at the number of times he had to chastise Trump. I can’t count it in the back of my mind. I mean, this event was nothing like this has ever happened in politics, in presidential politics. I never thought I’d say this, but Vice President Biden is going to have to think long and hard whether they want to put the country through this again. This accomplished nothing for Trump, and I think Biden did fine. But it was not a very good night for American democracy at all. I don’t think. It was tough to watch.”

