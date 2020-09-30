Gaetz: When It Comes to Hunter Biden — Chris Wallace Was ‘Disgraceful’ as Debate Moderator

It did not go unnoticed that during Tuesday’s presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace gave openings for former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, to avoid responding to difficult questions, including those about his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Among those was Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Gaetz called Wallace “disgraceful” for seemingly having bailed out Joe Biden when confronted by President Donald Trump about his son Hunter and other difficult questions.

“[W]hen it comes to Hunter Biden — you’re right, Chris Wallace was disgraceful as the moderator in this debate,” Gaetz, author of the recently released “Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution,” said. “He took a side. He repeatedly, I think, tried to save Joe Biden when Joe Biden got into trouble. And the Hunter Biden issue was certainly one that was a challenge for the former Vice President. Again, Trump sort of has a way to take command in those circumstances, and he certainly did by continuing to raise the issue. And we still don’t have an answer, right? There is no doubt Hunter Biden was getting paid by this woman who is connected to the oligarch system in Russia, and we don’t know why. And yet, these are the people who said Donald Trump is an agent of the Russian government for three years.”

