Schumer: ‘I’d Love’ to Make D.C. and Puerto Rico States, ‘Everything Is on the Table’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that he would “love to” make D.C. and Puerto Rico states and addressed the prospect of ending the filibuster if Democrats take the Senate by stating, “I’m not busting my chops to become majority leader to do very little or nothing. We are going to get a whole lot done. And as I’ve said, everything, everything is on the table.”

Schumer said that Senate Democrats are “using all the tactics we can” to slow down Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation.

Host Joy Reid then asked, “Would that include adding, if the Senate becomes a Democratic majority, adding D.C. and Puerto Rico as states and ending the filibuster?”

Schumer responded, “I would — believe me, on D.C. and Puerto Rico, particularly if Puerto Rico votes for it, D.C. already has voted for it and wants it. I’d love to make them states. And as for the filibuster, I’m not busting my chops to become majority leader to do very little or nothing. We are going to get a whole lot done. And as I’ve said, everything, everything is on the table.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett