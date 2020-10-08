Cruz on SCOTUS Packing: Biden, Harris Running Away from ‘Extreme Agenda’ Shows How ‘Unpopular’ It Is

Thursday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Making Money,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to his colleague Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, refusal to answer a question about packing the Supreme Court.

According to the Texas Republican, such refusals by Harris and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shows the unpopularity of the ticket’s “extreme agenda.”

“I think packing the court would be incredibly damaging,” he said. “It was striking last night in the debate. I think Vice President Pence did a terrific job. And four times, he tried to nail Kamala Harris down on whether or not she and Joe Biden support packing the court. And four times, she just refused to answer, like Joe Biden did last week. And I think the reason is they and their party. They want to pack the court. They want to fill it with political cronies. That would destroy the independence of the court.”

“And it really is a radical vision,” Cruz continued. “But I also took encouragement. The fact that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are running away from their extreme agenda, they’re not defending it in the debates, it shows just how unpopular that is with the American people. We want constitutionalists who will protect our free speech who will protect our religious liberty. And that’s why the confirmation of Judge Barrett is so important right now.”

