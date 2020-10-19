Schumer: Senate Should Adjourn Until After Election

While speaking on the Senate floor on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that the nomination process for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett should not move forward and moved to adjourn the Senate until after the election with the ability to reconvene in the event of a bipartisan agreement on a coronavirus relief package.

Schumer said, “So, our Republican majority refused to consider the Supreme Court nominee of a duly-elected Democratic president on the supposed principle that the American people should have a voice in selecting their next Supreme Court justice. Now they’re moving forward with a Supreme Court nomination while a presidential election is already underway. This is the most rushed, most partisan, least legitimate Supreme Court nomination process in our nation’s history, in our nation’s entire history, and it should not proceed. Therefore, I will move to adjourn the Senate until after the November 3 election, with the ability to come back into session if there’s a bipartisan agreement on a COVID relief package.”

Schumer’s attempt to adjourn the Senate was rejected.

