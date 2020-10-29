Schumer Calls Trump a ‘Moron’ over Coronavirus Response

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” that the administration response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic showed President Donald Trump was “a moron.”

On coronavirus stimulus, Schumer said, “It had money if you couldn’t pay the front you wouldn’t get kicked out of your house, it had money to feed hungry children.”

He continued, “The House passed it overwhelmingly. I told Mitch McConnell to put this bill on the floor…He blocked it. He doesn’t want to help people.”

He added, “I want to give you an astounding fact because most people outside of Washington don’t realize this, there are 20 Republican Senators who want zero money, zero. They want everyone to suffer. It’s getting worse if you read the papers today more people are in hospitals, more people are dying. This third wave in the cold weather with the combination of the flu, and we’re sitting on our hands. That’s because Donald Trump is such a — pardon my saying, I know you have a very nice show — such a moron. I would use worse words I’m from Brooklyn.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN