GOP Rep. Jordan: Trump Winning Margin ‘Is Going to Be So Strong’ — ‘It’s Going to Be a No-Doubter’

Saturday on FNC’s “Justice,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) predicted a big win for President Donald Trump, which he said would be a “no-doubter.”

Host Jeanine Pirro asked Jordan if he were concerned Democrats would try to change the outcome by narrowing margins with late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots.

Jordan said he was not concerned given because Trump would “win big” on Tuesday.

“I think the margin is going to be so strong — it’s going to be a no-doubter,” he said. “Remember, Americans understand this. They understand this election. In the end, it’s about freedom. Right? Look at what we’ve been through the last several months with Democrat governors and Democrat mayors telling Americans they couldn’t go to church, couldn’t go to work, couldn’t go to school, couldn’t go to a loved one’s funeral, but it was fine to protest, riot and loot.”

“Now, we’ve got Governor Newsom saying you can’t even have Thanksgiving the way you want to have Thanksgiving,” Jordan added. “And we’ve got Joe Biden talking about the Biden dark winter and locking down our economy. Americans appreciate the freedom we enjoy as American citizens. That’s what’s going to drive into the polls and why the President is going to win big.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor