Joy Behar: Trump ‘Will Go to Jail’

Joy Behar predicted Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump would “go to jail” once he leaves office.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I know if it goes in a crazy way and Joe doesn’t get elected, he’s going to say to people everybody calm down. We’ll figure this out. You think the other one— you think you know who will do the same if his people start going off and being crazy? Do you think he’ll say to them calm down?”

Behar said, “No. First of all, we have to remember — people have to remember Trump that is hanging on to power and primarily, I think, it’s to avoid going to prison.”

She continued, “People don’t remember Watergate. John Ehrlichman, Haldeman they both went to prison. John Mitchell went to prison. The only reason that Nixon didn’t go is because he was pardoned by Gerald Ford. They will go to jail. He will go to jail. He has to answer E. Jean Carroll. He has to answer the Southern district. He’s petrified. That’s why he’s barricading himself. It’s not just about holding on to power. And those other three stooges you were just talking about, maybe they’ll get voted out eventually because they have no core of self. Cruz — I love what you said yesterday, Ana, about Rubio, fantastic. These people have to be taken down immediately. We will never have a country.”

