Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) hinted that she was open to the possibility of taxes for streaming services or gym memberships, noting that if an idea is “reasonable and makes some amount of sense,” it “should be entertained.”

During an interview with Tyler Englander, a Virginia State Capitol reporter with ABC8 News, Spanberger was asked if she would sign a bill creating “a new tax on streaming services, dry cleaning,” and other things if it ended up on her “desk in future years as governor.”

“You’ve been a target of the president on social media over some tax proposals that were introduced in the General Assembly,” Englander said. “I want to be clear — they did not get through the General Assembly. They never got to your desk, specifically, a bill that would’ve created a new tax on streaming services, dry cleaning, and some other things. Just to be clear, if that bill does get to your desk in future years as governor, is that something you would veto or would you sign it into law?”

“I appreciate you clarifying that those bills never even got through the General Assembly, and the array of taxes that the president asserts move forward in Virginia is sort of ludicrous,” Spanberger responded. “But, I also want to recognize that many of the patrons who brought forth different ideas about how to bring out revenue that’s necessary — I think every idea, as long as it’s reasonable and makes some amount of sense, should be entertained and should be discussed.”

Spanberger continued to point out that, regarding a tax on streaming services, when people “used to buy a DVD,” there was a sales tax.

“Streaming is different,” Spanberger continued. “I recognize that there is value in having these conversations. But, whether I would ever sign a bill is wholly predicated on what is actually in the bill, and how it is outlined.”

In January, Democrat lawmakers in the state “proposed several tax increases and new taxes,” such as a “gun and ammunition tax,” a tax for events and storage facilities, a “gym membership tax,” a “counseling tax,” taxes for deliveries from Amazon or FedEx, and taxes on dry cleaning and home repairs, among other taxes, ABC7 News reported.

In a Truth Social post from April 11, President Donald Trump attacked Spanberger, stating that she was “adding so many Taxes.” Trump continued to state that “people are leaving” and “companies that signed” to come into Virginia under former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) “are now looking for ways to get out.”

“I can’t believe what this new Governor, Spanberger, has done to the Commonwealth — So sad! She is adding so many Taxes, a Food and Beverage Tax, Digital Services Tax, Utilities Tax, and more. It has lost its Energy, Vitality, and Strength. People are leaving that would never have even thought of doing so! New companies that signed to come into the Commonwealth under Governor Youngkin are now looking for ways to get out — Break their Deal,” Trump stated.