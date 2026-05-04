White House Posts Trump Star Wars Meme: ‘May the 4th Be with You’

The White House celebrated “May the Fourth Be With You Day” by posting a Star Wars meme, stating that “America stands ready.”

“In a galaxy that demands strength — America stands ready,” the White House Instagram account wrote. “This is the way. May the 4th be with you.”

The post included a picture of President Donald Trump in what appeared to be a suit of armor, while holding an American flag. A little version of what appeared to be a baby Yoda can also be seen poking its head out of a bag.

The New York Post reported that the caption in the Instagram post was “the most famous line from the Disney+ series and soon-to-be-film, ‘The Mandalorian.'”

Last year’s social media post to celebrate the day was described as “far more bellicose,” with Trump “appearing armed with a red light saber with a pair of bald eagles looking over his shoulders, and muscular arms bulging,” according to the outlet.

While some people responded to the Instagram post by also writing, “May The Fourth Be With You,” others responded negatively to the White House’s Star Wars post, claiming that “this page has become a joke,” as one person wrote.

“How is this real?” another person wrote.

“Darth sidious playing dress up i see,” another person commented.