CNN’s Tapper: Watching Trump Flail Around Telling Lie After Lie Is ‘Pathetic’

On Thursday, CNN anchor Jake Tapper called President Donald Trump’s press conference “pathetic” and said he told “lie after lie, after lie about the election being stolen.”

Tapper said, “What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their president say that, to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with his feast of falsehoods. Lie after lie, after lie about the election being stolen. No evidence for what he says just smears about the integrity of vote counting in state after state. When he wins the state, it’s legitimate. When he loses, it’s because the vote is being stolen from him. It’s not true. It’s ugly. It’s frankly, pathetic.”

He continued, “The president, for example, he assailed vote by mail. Why he asked, why are the vote by mail ballots so overwhelmingly in favor of Joe Biden? We all know the answer. It’s because the president told his supporters not to vote by mail. So Democrats did it overwhelmingly, and his supporters turned out in droves on election day. President Trump has always been transparent about the smears and lies and strategies of falsehoods. We knew he was going to do this. We knew he was going to claim votes by mail were not real, but he’s wrong. It’s a lie. He’s lying about the election. He’s smearing the American people. He’s smearing people who are working at polls, and it’s a disgrace. We knew that the president was not going to lose graciously if he lost, but frankly, watching him flail like this is just —it’s just pathetic.”

