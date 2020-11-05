Scarborough Urges GOP, Dems to Come Together — ‘Take a Deep Breath,’ ‘Stop Obsessing so Much Over Politics’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday called on Republicans and Democrats to “take a deep breath” and come together.

After highlighting how divided the United States has been recently, Scarborough urged Americans to “move forward” and “stop obsessing so much over politics.”

“The world is not coming to the end, OK?” Scarborough advised. “Yeah, I don’t understand why people voted for Donald Trump. I don’t. I don’t understand why my family voted for Donald Trump. I don’t understand why my best friends voted for Donald Trump. I don’t understand why everybody in my neighborhood voted for Donald Trump. I don’t understand why everybody that I know voted for Donald Trump. But I’ve got to get along with them. I love them. I’m not going to throw away 57 years of friendships over one election. We’ve got to stop thinking … everything is the end of the world. Bill Clinton was the end of the world. George W. Bush, the end of the world. Barack Obama, the end of the world. Donald Trump, the end of the world. Joe Biden is going to be the end of the world.”

He noted that everyone who has felt that way is in “good company” because both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson feared the Declaration of Independence was “doomed.”

“We’re still here, and we’ll survive four years or eight years of Donald Trump,” Scarborough added. “We’ll survive four years or eight years of Joe Biden. It’s time for us to take a deep breath and just move forward with our lives and stop obsessing so much over politics. Now, let’s continue with our three-hour show on politics.”

