Klain: Biden Will Take Executive Action ‘Fixing Some of the Flaws’ in ACA Trump Caused

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain stated that Biden will take executive actions to protect DREAMers, rejoin the Paris Climate Accords, undo “some of the environmental rollbacks that we’ve seen from President Trump, and fixing some of the flaws in the Affordable Care Act that the Trump administration has imposed.”

Klain said there “will be a stack” of executive orders ready for Biden’s first day in office.

He added that Biden “campaigned on a promise to take action starting on day one, protecting the DREAMers, for example, starting on day one, rejoining the Paris Accords for climate change, starting on day one, reversing some of the environmental rollbacks that we’ve seen from President Trump, and fixing some of the flaws in the Affordable Care Act that the Trump administration has imposed. So, he is going to have a very, very busy day one on that side of the ledger.”

