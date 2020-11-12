Mark Halperin: ‘For the Good of the Country’ to Seek Answers About Election Irregularities

Thursday, during an appearance on NewsmaxTV’s “Stinchfield,” network contributor Mark Halperin argued unanswered questions about the 2020 presidential election should be pursued and resolved to shore up confidence from both sides about the election.

Halperin called getting answers would be “for the good of the country.”

“Grant, I just finished a focus group with eight voters — four Trump supporters, four Biden supporters,” he said. “And I asked them, raise your hand if you if your candidate ends up being declared the loser if you’ll think the election was stolen from your side. All eight of them said yes. That points to the necessity in my mind to make sure that no one has any doubt about what happened. And so, while there are questions being raised — whether the information is sketchy, whether it’s concrete, election officials and the manufacturers of the systems would serve themselves well, serve Joe Biden well, serve the president well to explain everything, to be as transparent as possible to not hide.”

“There were there were problems with the Dominion system in some states,” Halperin continued. “No clear indication right now that they affected the outcome. But there are doubts, and I think it’s for the good of the country. We can do this. We can continue to have a move forward as a nation. We can do this. We can look into all the allegations. And government officials, election officials as well as manufacturers can explain all the situations and, hopefully, bring this to closure.”

