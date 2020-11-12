Obama: Trump’s Claims of Widespread Fraud Another Step in ‘Delegitimizing’ Democracy

During a portion of an interview set to air on “CBS Sunday Morning” and “60 Minutes” released on Thursday, former President Barack Obama stated that President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud are “one more step in delegitimizing, not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally, and that’s a dangerous path.”

Obama said Trump’s claims “appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn’t like to lose, and never admits loss. I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials, who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing, not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally, and that’s a dangerous path.”

