FNC’s Rove: ‘Wealthy Liberals on Either Coast’ Will Help Democrats Outspend GOP in GA Senate Races

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network contributor Karl Rove predicted “wealthy liberals” from both sides of the country will help the Democrats outspend the GOP in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Rove, who is overseeing fundraising efforts in Georgia for the runoffs, highlighted the money Democrats spent in the 2020 election to beat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and John Cornyn (R-TX). He said he expects that to be the case again to beat incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA).

“Look, the Democrats showed in this past election — I mean, think about it,” Rove stated. “They spent $80 million to try to defeat Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. They spent almost that amount of money to defeat Mitch McConnell in Kentucky — failed, obviously. One guy in California, a wealthy Silicon Valley-type, put $28 million into Texas in the last couple of weeks to try to defeat Senator John Cornyn. You know, Mike Bloomberg famously put $100 million in Florida to try and carry it for Joe Biden. So, there are lots of wealthy liberals on either coast willing to pop money into these races. And we fully expect that both Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler will be outspent by the Democrats.”

“But it is not who has got the most money,” he continued. “It’s about who’s got sufficient money and wise in spending it. And I’m confident at the end of the day we’ll both have sufficient money, and our team will spend it better. But nobody should kid themselves — we’ll be outspent in Georgia, no ifs, ands or buts.”

