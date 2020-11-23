Cuomo: People Should ‘Be Alone Physically’ to Be ‘Thankful for the Seniors’

UPDATE: Since the interview, Cuomo said his Thanksgiving plans have changed.

BREAKING: @NYGovCuomo will NOT be seeing his 89-year old mother & daughters for Thanksgiving—his senior advisor @RichAzzopardi confirms 1hr after the gov said he’d be celebrating with them on @WAMCNews. Also after a ton of backlash following the unveiling of his holiday plans. pic.twitter.com/Z0Chb9VocC — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) November 23, 2020

During an interview with WAMC on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said we should have “a deeper, more spiritual, more principled Thanksgiving,” where we’re thankful for people like “the seniors who sacrificed so much,” and that “if that’s what you’re thankful for, and that’s what you’re honoring, then you’re respectful in your behavior. Be alone physically, be connected spiritually. That’s what this real Thanksgiving would be about, if you took out the commercialization, right?” Cuomo also said his plans for Thanksgiving are to be with his mother and two of his daughters.

Cuomo said, [relevant remarks begin around 14:30] “The story is, my mom is going to come up and two of my girls, is the current plan. But the plans change. But that’s my plan.”

Cuomo later added, “I’m trying to say to people now, you know, you watch all these commercials on TV and they’re selling commercial Thanksgiving, right? 20 people around the table, pass me the wine, pass me this. That’s not happening. That can’t happen. It can’t happen. And why don’t we say this is a special Thanksgiving, where it’s actually a deeper, more spiritual, more principled Thanksgiving, where we’re really being thankful for this year, and we’re being thankful for the doctors and the nurses and the essential workers, and we’re being thankful for the seniors who sacrificed so much, didn’t get to see anyone? And if that’s what you’re thankful for, and that’s what you’re honoring, then you’re respectful in your behavior. Be alone physically, be connected spiritually. That’s what this real Thanksgiving would be about, if you took out the commercialization, right? … That’s what this Thanksgiving should be about, thank you, nurse, thank you, doctor, thank you, essential worker. I’m not going to create any issue for you by getting somebody sick or getting sick myself so you have to put your life in danger.”

(h/t New York Post)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett