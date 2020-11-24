Ernst: We’ll Stop ‘Radical’ Judicial Nominees if GOP Holds Majority in Senate

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) stated that she expects that if Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, the Senate Judiciary Committee will keep radical nominees off the bench, and that “if there are some radical, radical liberals, those judicial activists, we absolutely must be able to stop them as they are coming through the Judiciary Committee and the nominations process. And we’ll be able to properly do that as long as we have the majority.”

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “I expect a Republican-led Senate and a Republican-led Judiciary Committee not to be a complete brick wall, but to keep the most radical nominees from the bench. Do you expect it to go that way?”

Ernst responded, “I do. But again, let’s stress, Hugh, we have got to keep the majority. And so, yes, we are the firewall, that majority in the United States Senate, that majority on the Judiciary Committee. Of course we want to properly vet any nominee that comes in front of us. But certainly, if there are some radical, radical liberals, those judicial activists, we absolutely must be able to stop them as they are coming through the Judiciary Committee and the nominations process. And we’ll be able to properly do that as long as we have the majority.”

