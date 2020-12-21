Barr: Cyberattack ‘Certainly Appears to Be the Russians’ ‘Agree with’ Pompeo

During a press conference on Monday, Attorney General Bill Barr agreed with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s assessment that the cyberattack on the federal government was carried out by the Russians and that the culprit in the attack “certainly appears to be the Russians.”

Barr said, “From the information I have, I agree with Secretary Pompeo’s assessment. It certainly appears to be the Russians. But I’m not going to discuss it beyond that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett