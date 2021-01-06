GOP Rep. Babin on Certification Objection: States ‘Clearly’ Violated the Constitution

In a Wednesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) sounded off on the GOP’s objection to the certification of Electoral College votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

According to Babin, by changing election law, states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which are all being contested by the GOP, “clearly” violated the Constitution.

“There are millions and millions of Americans out there who feel that they have been disenfranchised by what has happened on November 3. And we know that we’re planning on objecting to various states that we think, in fact, it clearly shows they violated the Constitution,” Babin emphasized. “The prerogative of the state legislatures constitutionally is to choose the electors. And the election laws, Sandra, were changed in a clear violation, as I said, by not legislatures but by governors, by secretaries of state, by local election officials and even private entities. It is incredible. And so we’re going to stand up and object and see if we can get some transparency and some scrutiny of what actually went on on November 3 and the days following. And that’s why we’re here.”

“We didn’t get our day in court, and so we’re going to have our day in Congress today,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent