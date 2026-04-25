Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

President Donald Trump delivers a speech following a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 25.

The president, first lady, and White House cabinet members were rushed out of the evening’s venue after apparent shots were heard and Secret Service officers rushed the stage.

Trump posted to Truth Social afterward “I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.”

Ultimately the event was canceled while it was announced that the president would hold a press conference from the White House later Saturday evening.