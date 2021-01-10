Swalwell Calls for Trump’s Impeachment ‘as Soon as Possible’ — ‘Don’t Think We Can Afford to Wait’

In an appearance this week on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) voiced his support for President Donald Trump’s impeachment following the riot by a group of the president’s supporters at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Swalwell said he wants Trump “gone as soon as possible,” adding he does not think the United States “can afford to wait” 10 days for Inauguration Day. He suggested waiting “could lead to a terrorist incident.”

“I support President Trump being gone as soon as possible. It’s 250 hours that stands between now and when a new president will be inaugurated. You would think that’s going to go by pretty quickly, but we saw that in just a matter of minutes, orders from the president could lead to a terrorist incident as occurred on the 6th. So, I don’t think we can afford to wait for that. Ideally, Jonathan, the president would do the right thing and resign.”

He continued, “The next best thing would be for the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment. But if neither of those are going to happen, we know our act, and we know our scene in the Congress and what we’re able to do, and I think we should impeach.”

