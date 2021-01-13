De Blasio: NYC ‘Severing All Contracts with the Trump Organization’ — ‘They Will Profit No Longer’

Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced his city is “severing all contracts with the Trump Organization” in the wake of the “insurrection” at the U.S Capitol last week by a group of the president’s supporters.

De Blasio advised that his legal team determined they have the right to sever the contract because the company’s leadership is “engaged in criminal activity.” He added the Trump Organization would profit from the City of New York “no longer.”

“[I’m] here to announce that the City of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization,” de Blasio told MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski. “Our legal team has done the assessment, and the contracts make very clear that if a company, the leadership of that company is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract.”

“Inciting an insurrection against the United States government clearly constitutes as criminal activity. So, the City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump organization. They have profited from these contracts. They will profit no longer,” he declared.

Currently, the city has contracts with the Trump Organization to run a carousel, two ice rinks, and a golf course in the city’s parks, which the mayor noted are worth around $17 million a year.

“Look, it’s quite clear: the President of the United States directed a mob to attack the U.S. Congress during the Electoral College vote,” he added. “Even saying the words, Mika, it is almost impossible to believe, but it’s criminal activity. And, so, it’s very clear, and the lawyers looked at it. It was just as clear as a bell. That’s grounds for severing these contracts, and we’re moving to do that right away.”

