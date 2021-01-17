Carville: ‘Donald Trump in My Opinion Is a Career Criminal’ — ‘I Hope’ the New AG Indicts Him

Former lead strategist for Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign James Carville said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Weekends” that President Donald Trump was a “career criminal.”

Carville said, “The suggestion that President-elect Biden pardons Donald Trump I would leave the Democratic Party and so would tens of millions of other people if there’s no accountability here. Look, when he becomes president, he’s got to put his agenda out and has to work on that, but the other people, we’ve got to light some lights here. No any hint of Trump being pardoned would be a catastrophe of the first order.”

He continued, “What needs to be done, the Fulton County D.A., the Manhattan D.A., the New York State attorney general, other people who are interested in accountability and hopefully, and I hope that the new attorney general is going deal with Title 18 of the United States Code and make sure there are no violations that have by Donald Trump during any time that he was president. Hell no, no pardon, no pardon ever for him.”

He added, “Donald Trump, in my opinion, is a career criminal, and what he does is commit crimes, and I’m sure — look what’s going on. Read the paper today, and — and we don’t know that they are paying trump, but this is what he has done, and anybody that pardons him or thinks of pardoning him. Nixon is a different situation. He did some bad things. I do not believe that Richard Nixon was a career criminal. He lied and okayed crimes in his own interest. I think Trump is an entirely different case. I think there would be an eruption in this country to the likes that you can’t imagine. I don’t think President-elect Biden has any intention of pardoning him, and not only do I hope they don’t pardon him. I hope the new attorney general finds if there are have had crimes that are committed that they indict him.”

