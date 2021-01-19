Scarborough Warns of Future Political Cults: ‘If Donald Trump Weren’t so Stupid, He Actually Could Have Pulled This Off’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough provided a warning of future political cults popping up.

Scarborough said that if Trump “weren’t so stupid, he actually could have pulled” off creating his own cult. He urged the media and big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter to “make sure this never happens again.”

“The question is will Facebook continue to propagate cult leaders on the right, and I’m sure they’ll come on the left, too,” Scarborough declared. “And if you don’t think this isn’t going to happen on the left, you are a fool. You are a fool.”

“The danger to the republic is the people on the right, people on the left, people in the center, people who believe in nothing have seen how easy it is to break into American democracy and actually put it at risk,” he continued. “And they’re thinking if Donald Trump weren’t so stupid — that’s what they’re thinking, not me, of course. I would never say that about any president. But they’re thinking if Donald Trump weren’t so stupid, he actually could have pulled this off, right? That’s what they’re thinking. So, it is up to you. It is up to me. It is up to Facebook. It is up to Twitter. It is up to all of us to make sure this never happens again.”

Scarborough later added, “And don’t think this is about somebody on the far right-wing, OK? Because Donald Trump’s not far right-wing. He doesn’t give a damn about ideology. That’s what we have to be looking for in the future.”

