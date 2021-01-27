MSNBC’s Wallace: GOP Standing with ‘Present Danger’ — Trump Will End Up ‘Burning the Party to the Ground’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” if Republicans stood by former President Donald Trump after the riots at the U.S. Capitol, it would result in the party “burning the party to the ground faster.”

Wallace said, “Republicans who want to stand with Donald Trump on inciting an insurrection, knock yourself out. You’ll make the job of burning the party to the ground faster and easier.”

Referencing a DHS warning on domestic extremists, Wallace said, “Here is what was in this bulletin. Let me read this one more time. These are domestic terror threat today, in our entire country, quote, ‘Ideologically motivated, violent, extremists with objections to the exercise of government authority and the presidential transition.’ It’s Donald Trump’s freaking mission statement for the last three months of his presidency. He is the clear and present danger. He is the symbol of everything we’re being warned about today.”

Speaking to The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker, Wallace said, “I want to read more of this, Ashley, because your reporting chronicled these of the ideas most important, most on the mind, most often communicated from Donald Trump’s Twitter feed before he was kicked off. ‘There ideologically motivated The violent extremists also feel perceived grievances fueled by false narratives.’ I mean, this really is a case where the lies uttered by Donald Trump, amplified by his allies on Fox News, and OANN and everywhere else that his media sycophants project their messages now put us all of our lives at risk. It is a stunning culmination of the role of disinformation from Russian in his election in to 2016 to the role of disinformation after his defeat in bringing us to the brink. I think practically an unprecedented threat of domestic terrorism based on political violence.”

