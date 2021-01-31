Portman: Trump Supporters ‘Have to Acknowledge that This Election Was Lost’

Outgoing Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump’s supporters “have to acknowledge that this election was lost and we have to move on.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I’m sure you’ve seen the news that CNN broke last night. All five members of former President Trump’s impeachment team quit, and there is just a week until this trial begins. CNN’s reporting is they left amid a disagreement over strategy because Trump wanted them to argue the election was stolen. What does that say to you about the former president, that he is still trying to perpetuate the lie that led to the insurrection in the first place?”

Portman said, “Well, let me just say clearly, and I’ve said this as you know since November, which is that there was not adequate irregularities or fraud, not widespread enough to change the results of the election period. That is my view and the view of the Trump Justice Department, Bill Barr said that before he left office. So I think we need to be very clear with the American people, those who voted for Donald Trump, and I was a Trump supporter, and I think his policies were better for the country and my state — we have to acknowledge that this election was lost and we have to move on. Joe Biden is now the duly elected president of the United States. So if the argument is not going to be made on issues like constitutionality, which are real issues and need to be addressed, I think it will not benefit the president.”

