GOP Rep. Mace: Capitol Metal Detector ‘Unconstitutional,’ Pelosi ‘Won’t Even Live by Her Own Rules’

Last week, two Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives were hit with fines for allegedly dodging metal detectors put into place by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-SC), who reportedly has dodged the detectors herself going to and from the House chamber on Capitol Hill.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution” on Sunday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called those detectors “unconstitutional” and blasted Pelosi as “typical politics in D.C.” for not adhering to her own rules.

“Do as I say, not as I do: Typical politics in D.C.,” Mace said. “And I mean, as a matter of, you know, clarity here, there’s nothing constitutionally that can prohibit a seated member of Congress from entering the chamber of Congress to take a vote, and so what we’re doing here is totally unconstitutional and she won’t even live by her own rules. It’s not surprising, I guess, unfortunately.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor