Gov. Hogan: ‘Far More People’ Agree We Have to Move on from Trump

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) argued “far more people” agree the Republican Party has to move on from former President Donald Trump during an appearance Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Hogan said, “I think there are far more people who agree that we’ve got to move on from Donald Trump, that agree that he was a part of inciting this mob at the Capitol. They’re disgusted by how he treated Mike Pence as they’re building gallows and talking about hanging Mike Pence. A lot of Republicans are outraged, but they don’t have the courage to stand up and vote that way because they’re afraid of being primaried or they’re going to lose their careers. You have to look at what’s good for the country and not worry about the next election or whether you’re going to be elected to something or not.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “What is next for the Republican Party, do you think? I mean, look, to the frank a majority of the Senate, a majority of the House, a majority of the American people all agree with what you have said about Donald Trump, about the insurrection, about how he incited it, but a majority of the Republican Party voters do not feel that way.”

Hogan said, “You know, that’s true, Jake, but I think that that’s going to change over time. I mean, this is — we’re only a month into the Biden administration, I think the final chapter of Donald Trump and where the Republican Party goes hasn’t been written yet, and I think we’re going to have a real battle for the soul of the Republican Party over the next couple of years.”

