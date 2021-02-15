Appearing Monday on Fox News, New York State Sen. John Liu (D) explained why he and other lawmakers want New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) emergency powers to be rescinded.
A transcript is as follows:
GERARD BAKER: Some of you colleagues want to strip the governor of his emergency powers. Explain why.
JOHN LIU: As you have well reported, there have been lots of revelations in recent weeks and months, and in particular last week, that raises significantly the level of concern that we have. And it’s also been almost a year since the governor had these emergency powers. We granted him those powers in a time when we knew nothing about this pandemic and the extreme hardship and pure death it would wreck on our city, country, and the world. Almost a year later, we have much more information about COVID-19 and we see the light at the end of the tunnel in the vaccine being distributed here in New York and around the country, and so, the emergency powers that were given to him nearly a year ago seem to have outlived their usefulness.
