FNC’s Rove: ‘Looking Forward’ to Beto Run for TX Governor — ‘Nothing Succeeds Like Failure for Him’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” former Bush deputy chief of staff Karl Rove discussed the political future for former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who has over the last few years mounted unsuccessful bids for U.S. Senate and the Democratic presidential nomination.

Rove pointed to Texas Democrats’ struggles in recent election cycles, which have occurred as O’Rourke has taken a prominent role in the Texas Democratic Party.

“He’s been planning to run for governor for the last year,” Rove said. “And he was the captain in charge of the Democratic voter registration and get out the vote effort. They’ve issued an autopsy report this week saying, we don’t know how or why, but we lost the voter registration battle to the Republicans who out registered us by at least 88,000, and we lost the get out the vote effort.”

“They expected that they would win the Senate race, that they might carry the state for Biden, that they pick up at least three and perhaps as many as seven Republican congressional seats,” he continued. “They got zero. They expected to take the Texas State House of Representatives they made absolutely no gains. They lost the Senate race by double digits. The president won with a comfortable reelection.”

“That has been the handy work of Robert Francis O’Rourke, so how do they reward that?” Rove added. “They say let’s run him for governor. God. The Texas Democrats they can’t get their act together. I’m looking forward to seeing Robert Francis O’Rourke on the campaign trail because he’s already been out there for about a year and a half since he lost his dismal race for the presidency. You know, nothing succeeds like failure for him.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor