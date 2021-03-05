GOP Sen. Capito: Biden ‘Willing’ to Negotiate COVID Relief but Forces Pushing Him Not to

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) discussed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which GOP members of Congress have criticized for including items not related to COVID-19.

Capito, noting the package is “bloated with “extraneous items,” advised that President Joe Biden “seems willing” to negotiate the massive spending bill with. Republicans, other forces are pushing him not to

“This was the perfect bill to demonstrate to the country that we can and will work together and we have, you know, the best intentions to try to solve this pandemic issue. So, this was where we should have joined together. We are going to have infrastructure,” Capito stated. “Hope springs eternal here. I’m an optimist. I think this is an area we’ve worked together before. Hopefully, it’s something we can do together again.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer pointed out, “He preached unity Inauguration Day. Where is it?”

“Right. I’ve been in the Oval Office twice, and he has said the same, exact thing,” Capito replied. “And he seems willing himself to negotiate.”

Co-host Dana Perino asked, “Do you think he’s willing but his staff is not?”

“I think forces that are pushing him are a little bit stronger than what his natural inclinations are,” Capito said. “He wants to deal but … it doesn’t feel like everybody else wants to.”

