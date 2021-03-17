Carville to McConnell: ‘Go Ahead Blow Yourself Up’ — ‘Bring It on Dude’

Former 1992 Clinton’s campaign staffer James Carville said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” he was not concerned about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) threat to implement a “scorched Earth” response if Senate Democrats change the filibuster rule.

Carville said, “If you listen to what he said, ‘If you dare do this, we’re going to get in and do five highly unpopular things.’ Look at the things that he laid out. I don’t think a single one of them polled 30 percent. So, the country is going to be held hostage at a time of maximum need, at a time where we need to get relief, where we really need to do things to help ordinary people to say, ‘If you are going to do this, we are going to blow ourselves up in front of ’em!’ Well, good. Go ahead and blow yourself up. But the thing that he listed, I was looking, I just started chuckling.”

He added, “Well, okay, take it out on us. We’ll take your five issues to the polls, and we’ll go toe to toe, head to head with you. But it was really significant what he said after that. And I don’t — you know, I don’t think the country wants to be held hostage by Mitch McConnell. We saw what he did to President Obama, to Merrick Garland. I don’t think the Democrats should be afraid of this in the least. I think they should embrace this argument. They should go around and talk about all the things that Mitch McConnell wants to do. He doesn’t want to get COVID relief to people. He doesn’t want to tax the rich. He doesn’t want to do anything about climate. All he wants to do is do this. I think if you do that, you will end up with a much better result than that. I think it was smart to put that on TV and see exactly what he’s talking about he’s gonna do if you don’t give me what I want. So, bring it on. Bring it on, dude. We ready to go. Hook it up.”

