CNN’s Cuomo: Saying ‘U.K. Variant’ Is ‘Very Different’ from Saying ‘China Virus’ – ‘I’m Not Blaming the U.K.’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo said that referring to the “U.K. variant” of the coronavirus “is a very different play than Trump made by calling something the China virus.” And he’s “not blaming” the United Kingdom.

After referring to the “U.K. variant,” Cuomo stated, “I’m calling it the U.K. variant because that’s where we believe the origin is. I’m not blaming the U.K. for it, okay, this is a very different play than Trump made by calling something the China virus.”

