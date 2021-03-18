Fauci: Whitmer ‘A Really Good Governor,’ Who Has ‘Done Some Really Good Things’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is “a really good governor, I think she’s done some really good things.” But did say the state should “hold off” on relaxing restrictions.

Fauci said, “I mean, she’s a really good governor, I think she’s done some really good things. But I am telling them, just hold off for a bit. When you get the overwhelming majority of your population vaccinated, the chances of there being a surge are minuscule. So just hang in there, don’t turn the switch on and off, pull back gradually, not all at once, everything, all things are off and everything goes, that’s not a good idea.”

