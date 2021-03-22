Trump: ‘Never Thought’ Biden Policies Would Be ‘Far Worse’ Than Bernie Sanders

Monday, former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden over his policies, especially when it comes to the border crisis.

Trump said on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” that he “never thought” Biden’s policies would be “far worse” than Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT). He predicted that Biden and the Democrats are going to pack the courts, have “the biggest tax increase in history,” do away with the Second Amendment and “many other things” such as the Green New Deal.

“They’re applying nothing. They’re not doing Title 42 or any title. People are just pouring into our country, and they will destroy our country,” Trump emphasized during his call-in interview. “They will destroy our country. You can’t take millions of people. They’ll have millions of people before this mess is over. And they’ve got some kind of a political theory, I guess, that it’s a good thing. Maybe. I don’t think it is. I think it’s a very bad thing for our country. Again, we want people to come in, but they have to be able to help our country. They have to come in through merit, and they have to come in legally. Right now, you don’t have anything protecting our country. You have people just flowing through, coming through. And … the numbers are so vast, nobody’s ever seen anything like it. They said 20 years. I’ll bet you it’s maybe forever. Maybe it’s, you know, from the beginning of this whole mess, but it’s much more than 20 years. They said the worst in 20 years. No, they’re going to destroy our country in other ways, too, if you look at what’s going on.”

“You’re going to have pack the courts. You’re going to have big tax increases. They’re going to take your guns away. I mean, take a look at what they’re doing with — take a look at what’s coming up and I’ve predicted it all,” he continued. “Now, I must say, I never thought that Biden — and it’s not Biden — it’s other people that are, you know, putting stuff in front of him, but I never thought that … Biden in a million years would be worse — nobody did — would be far worse than Bernie Sanders. This is Bernie Sanders on steroids. This is what he’s doing with all — and you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Trump warned there is no stopping the Democrats from ramming through their changes. He said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “isn’t strong enough” to stop them.

“[T]he Second Amendment is going to be obliterated,” he advised. “There’s no stopping them. In our leadership, Mitch isn’t strong enough to stop people. Never was. That’s like one of the big secrets, but he had the majority, but now that he’s not in the majority … he’s not doing his thing. He’s not doing what he should be doing.”

Trump added, “There are ways to stop some of this stuff that’s happening, but you’re going to see packing the courts. You’re going to see the biggest tax increase in history. You’re going to see the Second Amendment just absolutely obliterated. You’re going to see many other things. The Green New Deal will be put into effect, and people used to laugh at it when it was proposed three years ago by people that knew nothing about the environment, by the way. And they’re going to raise taxes to a level and they’re going to spend a lot of the money foolishly on Green New Deal stuff. That doesn’t work.”

